06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 09:19 BST

Agents of Everton Target Have Career Path Mapped, Exit From Ajax This Summer On Table

 




Everton linked winger David Neres and his representatives are considering leaving Ajax during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Neres shone brightly in Ajax’s title winning campaign last season and was also a major player in their run to the Champions League semi-finals.  


 



A move away from Ajax has been mooted this summer and several clubs in Europe are believed to be keen on getting their hands on the Brazilian attacker.

Everton have been linked with an interest and Ajax recently rejected an offer from Atletico Madrid for Neres; Atletico Madrid have until 2nd September to make signings, unlike Everton, with the Premier League alone in Europe with its 8th August deadline.
 


A new contract has been in the works between Neres' agents and Ajax, but according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, the player and his advisers are looking for options to leave the Dutch champions.



His representatives met Ajax on Wednesday for talks over his future and there were discussions over an improved contract for the player.

But his management have mapped out a career path for Neres, which involves leaving Ajax during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


The Brazilian is also toying with the idea of an exit from Ajax, while he is scheduled to be back for pre-season training on Monday.   
 