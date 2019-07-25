Arsenal My Dream Club, Not Reached My Final Goal Yet – Bundesliga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has admitted that he is dreaming of playing at the Emirates Stadium as he has been and remains an Arsenal fan.



The Austria international has been snapped up by Bundesliga club Wolfsburg this summer, with the Wolves raiding Red Bull Salzburg for his signature.













Playing in Germany's Bundesliga is a big step up for Schlager, who will be bidding to make an impact as he takes to the pitch next season against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke for his new club.



But for a player who has been keen to move on from Austrian football, Wolfsburg do not represent the limit of his ambition, with Arsenal firmly his dream club.





The 21-year-old, who has been capped by Austria on eleven occasions, remains a Gunners supporter and considers Wolfsburg to be his next step.







"As a kid in Austria, everyone dreams of going abroad, probably from the age of seven. The [Austrian] league is just not that attractive", Schlager told German magazine Kicker.



"I have not yet reached my final goal, now comes the next goal.





"I've been a fan of Arsenal since I was a kid.



"That's my dream club and it is my dream to play there", the midfielder added.



Goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who plied his trade for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, is the only Austrian to have played for the Gunners during the Premier League era.

