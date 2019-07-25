XRegister
06 October 2018

25/07/2019 - 12:02 BST

Aston Villa Target In England, Villa Park Switch Close

 




Aston Villa are on the verge of getting a deal over the line to sign Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba after the player arrived in England to complete the move.

The transfer saga surrounding the Zimbabwe midfielder has been rolling over the last few weeks as the player continued to push for an exit.  


 



The 25-year-old did not return to training with Club Brugge after the Africa Cup of Nations and has been AWOL.

Aston Villa have been in talks with the Belgian giants for his signature and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the two clubs are now on the verge of agreeing a deal.
 


The agreement is being finalised and Aston Villa have agreed to pay in excess of £11m to Club Brugge to take Nakamba to England this summer.



The player has arrived in England and will soon undergo a medical as part of the formalities needed to get the deal over the line.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are expected to secure the deal by the end of the day or tomorrow.
 


Aston Villa are still looking to do transfer business, but are running out of time due to the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window early.   
 