Both Will Be Important – Chelsea Veteran Backs Young Duo

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta believes youngsters Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount will be important for the Blues going forward.



The Premier League side claimed a 2-1 victory against Spanish giants Barcelona in a friendly in Japan on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Abraham and Ross Barkley.













Despite not scoring like Abraham, who gave Chelsea the lead in the 34th minute of the game, Mount was equally impressive during his 45 minutes on the pitch.



Abraham had loan spells at Aston Villa and Swansea in the Championship in the past two seasons, while Mount spent the previous season with Derby County, being managed by new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.





With the London-based club being banned from signing players this summer, the two youngsters could be a given playing time and Azpilicueta has high hopes for them.







"They are Chelsea boys, they dream of having the opportunity in the first team, and hopefully they can keep working the way they have been doing since they came for the first training session", Azpilicueta told Chelsea's website.



"A goal is very important for Tammy. He worked very hard for the team but to score gives that boost to the strikers.





"With Mason’s work-rate and his passing ability, the only way he can go is forward.



"I am sure they will both be very important for us."



Mount was involved in 17 goals from 44 appearances for Derby, while Abraham's 25 league goals helped Aston Villa earn promotion to the Premier League last term.

