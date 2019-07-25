Can’t Waste Your Chance – Rangers Star Under No Illusions

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty insists he is well aware that with such fierce competition for places at Ibrox, performing when given the chance by Steven Gerrard is vital.



Gerrard's men are continuing to navigate the Europa League qualifying rounds, while the new Scottish Premiership campaign is approaching.













The Rangers boss has again significantly strengthened his squad over the transfer window so far and Docherty knows that he cannot afford to ease up if given a start.



"I think the manager touched on that and the players are pushing each other every single day in training and we are going to have to perform to keep the jersey", Docherty told his club's official channel.





The former Scotland Under-21 international insists big competition for places is what is needed at Rangers, putting the emphasis on the players to focus on performing.







"But I think that's only going to benefit the club going forward.



"For us players we just need to stay on it and stay focused.





"It's a long hard season – when you get your chance you’ve got to take it."



Rangers beat St Joseph's 10-0 on aggregate in the Europa League and are now preparing to take on Progres Niederkorn in the second qualifying round.



They will kick off their domestic Premiership campaign with a match against Kilmarnock on 4th August.

