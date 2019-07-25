XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 22:38 BST

Celtic Set To Lose Out To West Brom For Midfielder

 




Celtic are set to lose out on midfield target Romaine Sawyers after West Brom managed to agree a fee with Brentford. 

Neil Lennon's Bhoys made an unsuccessful offer of £2m to take Sawyers to Celtic Park earlier this summer and have maintained their interest in the player.


 



West Brom also had a bid turned down, of £2.2m, but have quickly come back to the table and reached an agreement with Brentford.

The Baggies are paying the Bees a fee of around £3m to sign the midfielder, according to Express & Star.

 


As a result Celtic look poised to lose out in the chase for the 27-year-old, who will head to ply his trade under Slaven Bilic at the Hawthorns.


 


Sawyers started his career at West Brom, coming through the youth ranks at the club.

He headed away for loan spells at Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall, before joining the Saddlers on a permanent basis.

 


Brentford captured Sawyers in the summer of 2016 and he quickly set about making an impact at Griffin Park.

He won the Bees Player of the Year award in the 2017/18 campaign.
 