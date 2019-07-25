XRegister
25/07/2019 - 20:42 BST

Celtic Yet To Contact Target’s Agents But Bad News Awaits

 




Celtic have yet to make contact with the agents of Real Betis defender Antonio Barragan and would be greeted with bad news if they do. 

The Bhoys have been linked with wanting to sign the 32-year-old full-back as they continue to look for recruits in the summer transfer window.


 



Celtic have zeroed in on Barragan, a player familiar to British football through spells at Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

He has only a year left on his contract at Betis but, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Barragan's agents have yet to hear from the Scottish champions.

 


It is also claimed that the former Liverpool defender has no intention of leaving Betis this summer as he is happy at the Spanish top flight side.


 


Barragan is fully focused on the campaign to come at Betis and will then look at leaving when his contract ends next summer, though he could also opt to put pen to paper to a fresh deal in Seville.

He joined Betis, initially on loan from Middlesbrough, in 2017 and then completed a permanent switch to the club.

 


The full-back clocked 14 appearances in La Liga for Betis last season, often being deployed on the right side of midfield by the side.
 