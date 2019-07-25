Chelsea Wanted Me But Happy I Stayed – Juventus Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniele Rugani has backed his decision to continue with Juventus, despite interest from Chelsea in the Premier League last summer.



The 24-year-old had emerged as a priority target for Chelsea last summer, but the Blues failed to reach an agreement to bring him to Stamford Bridge.













Despite being linked with a move to the Premier League, Rugani kept his feet on the ground and notched up 20 appearances for Juventus last season.



And after reuniting with Maurizio Sarri, who coached him at Empoli and wanted to sign him at Chelsea, in Turin this summer, Rugani has backed his decision to continue with the Old Lady.





The defender admitted he is happy to have stayed in Turin last summer and revealed he made an agreement with Juventus, after feeling it was best not to part ways with the club.







Rugani also insisted he was happy with the space he found at Juventus last season, despite the competition for places in defence.



“In retrospect I say that I am happy to have stayed last summer”, Rugani told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.





“Chelsea tried to sign me, but with Juventus we agreed that it was not right to separate our paths.



“The executives have trusted me and, even if at the beginning of the season there was a big crowd in defence, I found my space.”



Rugani, who joined from Empoli in 2015, has a contract with the club that runs until 2023.

