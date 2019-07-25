XRegister
25/07/2019 - 14:36 BST

Decision On Pulling Transfer Trigger For Newcastle Target Falls To Steve Bruce

 




Steve Bruce will take a call on whether Newcastle United should press ahead with their interest in Southampton striker Charlie Austin, according to a Sky Sports News’ report at 14:12.

The 30-year-old striker has entered the final year of his contract at Southampton and has been told that he can leave the club this summer.  


 



Several Premier League clubs are considering signing Austin, who has fallen out of favour with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Magpies put in an enquiry with Southampton for Austin several weeks ago and he is one of the names on their shortlist of targets.
 


The club have put the onus on new manager Bruce to take the call on whether they should try and sign the striker this summer.



Newcastle have already signed Brazilian striker Joelinton on a club-record fee but the new manager wants a few more options up front.

Austin being is closely looked at and Bruce is weighing up whether he should greenlight Newcastle trying and get their hands on him.
 


The striker just scored two Premier League goals last season in 25 appearances for Southampton.   
 