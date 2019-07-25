XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2019 - 00:17 BST

Fans Know – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident Over Paul Pogba Reception

 




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Manchester United fans will not be vocal about their frustration with Paul Pogba when the Red Devils return to England after pre-season.

The Frenchman has made it clear that he wants to seek a new challenge away from Old Trafford this summer, amidst interest from Real Madrid.  


 



Despite being involved in pre-season with Manchester United, Pogba has been persistently linked with a move away from the club over the course of the summer.

And although some fans are expected to be disappointed in his decision to seek to leave the Red Devils, Solskjaer feels they will not be vocal against him.
 


The Manchester United boss believes the fans know what Pogba has done for the club and stressed the midfielder has never been a problem-maker amidst uncertainty surrounding his future.



However, Solskjaer also admitted there will always be a small minority of the fans who will not think the same way and reiterated he is grateful towards Pogba and his services.

“No. I think our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us. Of course there is a loud small minority”, Solskjaer told a press conference.
 


“Paul has been absolute top in the group. Me and the players will testify to that.

"He’s never ever been a problem.

"We’re just grateful when he performs as well as he does.”

Manchester United have slapped a £150m price-tag on Pogba, who has two years remaining on his contract with the club.   
 