Fans Know – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident Over Paul Pogba Reception

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Manchester United fans will not be vocal about their frustration with Paul Pogba when the Red Devils return to England after pre-season.



The Frenchman has made it clear that he wants to seek a new challenge away from Old Trafford this summer, amidst interest from Real Madrid.













Despite being involved in pre-season with Manchester United, Pogba has been persistently linked with a move away from the club over the course of the summer.



And although some fans are expected to be disappointed in his decision to seek to leave the Red Devils, Solskjaer feels they will not be vocal against him.





The Manchester United boss believes the fans know what Pogba has done for the club and stressed the midfielder has never been a problem-maker amidst uncertainty surrounding his future.







However, Solskjaer also admitted there will always be a small minority of the fans who will not think the same way and reiterated he is grateful towards Pogba and his services.



“No. I think our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us. Of course there is a loud small minority”, Solskjaer told a press conference.





“Paul has been absolute top in the group. Me and the players will testify to that.



"He’s never ever been a problem.



"We’re just grateful when he performs as well as he does.”



Manchester United have slapped a £150m price-tag on Pogba, who has two years remaining on his contract with the club.

