Fenerbache Pushing To Land Crystal Palace and West Ham Target, Premier League Pair Expected To Act

Fenerbahce have put a lucrative four-year contract on the table to beat Crystal Palace and West Ham United to Yann M'Vila.



The 29-year-old midfielder has got back into his groove at Saint-Etienne since joining the Ligue 1 side last year and his performances have not gone unnoticed.













M'Vila is a man in demand and could well be on the move away from Saint-Etienne this summer.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the 29-year-old midfielder is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and sporting director Damien Comolli is doing his best to tempt the player to Turkey.



A lucrative four-year contract has been put on the plate for M'Vila that far exceeds his current earnings at Saint-Etienne.







However, the midfielder also has interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Ham.



It is claimed that both English clubs are likely to start their efforts to sign M'Vila in the coming days, in view of the shortened Premier League transfer window.



M'Vila has positive feelings for the Premier League and did not want to leave England after his loan at Sunderland expired in 2016.

