XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2019 - 22:28 BST

Fenerbache Pushing To Land Crystal Palace and West Ham Target, Premier League Pair Expected To Act

 




Fenerbahce have put a lucrative four-year contract on the table to beat Crystal Palace and West Ham United to Yann M'Vila. 

The 29-year-old midfielder has got back into his groove at Saint-Etienne since joining the Ligue 1 side last year and his performances have not gone unnoticed.


 



M'Vila is a man in demand and could well be on the move away from Saint-Etienne this summer.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the 29-year-old midfielder is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and sporting director Damien Comolli is doing his best to tempt the player to Turkey.

 


A lucrative four-year contract has been put on the plate for M'Vila that far exceeds his current earnings at Saint-Etienne.


 


However, the midfielder also has interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Ham.

It is claimed that both English clubs are likely to start their efforts to sign M'Vila in the coming days, in view of the shortened Premier League transfer window.

 


M'Vila has positive feelings for the Premier League and did not want to leave England after his loan at Sunderland expired in 2016.
 