Finally – RB Leipzig Sporting Director Hails Capture of Ademola Lookman From Everton

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has expressed his delight with the capture of Ademola Lookman from Everton by insisting his side's persistent efforts have finally paid off.



The Bundesliga club have continued to track Lookman since he thoroughly impressed during a six-month loan spell during the 2017/18 season.













Leipzig failed with an attempt to snap him up last summer, but have finally secured a deal to bring him to Germany on a permanent basis for the upcoming season.



And following the capture of the highly-rated talent from Everton, Krosche has expressed his delight with the signing of their long-term target.





The German sporting director admitted it has been a long process since last summer, but insists he is pleased that their persistent efforts to land Lookman have finally paid off.







Krosche also believes Lookman will integrate quickly with the first team ahead of the upcoming season and subsequently improve their attacking department.



“We are very pleased to finally secure a permanent transfer for Ademola Lookman”, Krosche told the club’s official website.





“It was a long process altogether, mainly because we would have liked to have him come last summer.



“But we have been persistent and that has now paid off.



“Ademola has been absolutely convincing during his six-month loan and he will now quickly integrate again and certainly enrich our offensive game with his dynamics even further.”



Lookman has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with Leipzig and will wear the number 17 shirt for the club.

