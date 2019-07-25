Fiorentina Firm Up Interest In Former Tottenham Striker Fernando Llorente

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are firming up their interest in former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, who is a free agent.



The 34-year-old striker is available on a free transfer after his contract with Tottenham expired at the end of last month.













Spurs have been linked with having offered him a new one-year deal to stay in north London, but Llorente wants to case a thorough eye over all the options on his table.



Athletic Bilbao have been regularly linked with an interest in their former player, but Llorente has also been on the transfer radar of Italian giants Fiorentina.





The Serie A outfit have held talks with his representatives and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club have solidified their interest in the striker.







Fiorentina want to add a striker to their squad this summer and the Spaniard has emerged as one of their top targets ahead of the new season.



A move to Italy would not be a new experience for Llorente, who has played for Italian champions Juventus.





Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is unsure whether Llorente will sign a new contract with Tottenham to stay this summer.

