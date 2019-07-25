Hopefully I Will Get Contract At Feyenoord – Sheffield United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United target Leroy Fer has conceded that he has a few options on his table this summer, but indicated that he would like to join Feyenoord.



The former Queens Park Rangers midfielder is available on a free transfer and has been training with Dutch club Feyenoord, where he started his career.













The Rotterdam-club have been in talks to sign him on a contract, but Fer has been insistent that being at De Kuip is about more than hunting a deal as he has been training with the Dutch outfit to get back to full fitness.



Sheffield United are reportedly keen to hijack his move to Feyenoord and take him to Bramall Lane ahead of a campaign back in the Premier League.





Fer admits that he has offers on his table but indicated that he would prefer to join Feyenoord and has knocked the ball into their court over the possibility of him signing for the club.







The midfielder told Dutch TV channel Veronica: “I came here with a disadvantage but Feyenoord gave me an opportunity to train with them.



“I am getting fitter and fitter.





“That’s [me possibly getting a contract] upstairs. I came here to train and do my best. Feyenoord are the club where I started my career and hopefully, I will get a contract.



“There are a few options but I am here to get fit.



“That has been my main focus and I think the other clubs know that too.



“Feyenoord are in my heart but it is upstairs, so we’ll see.”



Feyenoord coach Jaap Stam has insisted the club are keen to see if they can keep Fer, if his financial demands are not out of reach.

