Idrissa Gueye Snubs Manchester United, To Sign PSG Contract Next Week

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has snubbed interest from Manchester United and will sign for Paris Saint-Germain next week.



The French champions tried to land Gueye in the winter transfer window, but Everton rejected multiple bids as they refused to sell the player.













However, PSG have come back in this summer and found the Toffees playing a different tune, with a fee of €32m plus bonuses now agreed, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.



Gueye will put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes next week.



It is claimed that Manchester United made a late move to hijack PSG's swoop for the 29-year-old.







Interest from the Red Devils gave Gueye pause for thought, but ultimately the midfielder has chosen to snub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.



Gueye is keen to play in the Champions League, which Manchester United cannot offer him, while he also wants to work under coach Thomas Tuchel.



PSG coach Tuchel has wanted Gueye throughout 2019 and is now on the verge of getting his man.



Everton are tipped to replace Gueye with Mainz's Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

