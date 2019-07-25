I’m Not In Jail – Leicester and Watford Linked Hitman Not Unhappy At Genk

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford and Leicester City linked Mbwana Ally Samatta has insisted he is enjoying his stay with Genk, giving no indication he is desperate to move on.



The 26-year-old proved to be a major driving force behind Genk lifting the league title in Belgium for the first time since 2011, as they pipped rivals Club Brugge last season.













Samatta netted 32 goals in all competitions for the club and was also the second-highest goalscorer in the league, only behind Hamdi Harbaoui of Zulte Wargem.



As such, the striker has emerged as a potential target for several clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window, as Genk continue to face a battle to retain their best players.





Watford and Leicester have been linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League this summer, while Galatasaray have been in talks to snare him away from Belgium.







However, the Tanzanian has insisted he is enjoying being at Genk, despite the talk of his exit due to interest from potential suitors elsewhere.



“Why should I be unhappy? I'm not in jail here, am I?”, Samatta told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.





“We have just become champions and are playing the Champions League.



“I am really enjoying myself here.”



Samatta, who joined Genk from TP Mazembe in 2016, has a contract with the club that runs until 2021.

