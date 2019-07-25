XRegister
06 October 2018

25/07/2019 - 13:31 BST

Important Factor Giving Bayern Munich Hope of Leroy Sane Deal

 




UEFA’s close scrutiny of Manchester City’s financial dealings is giving hope to Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Leroy Sane this summer.

Sane has been the top target for the German champions and they have continued to chip away in their efforts to take the winger back to Germany ahead of the new season.  


 



They have been in talks with his representatives over the last few weeks and the Bavarians have reportedly received encouragement over a possible move this summer.

They are yet to table a bid for the player and want to get Sane’s nod of approval before approaching Manchester City for negotiations.
 


And according to German magazine Sport Bild, UEFA’s spotlight on Manchester City’s finances is a source of encouragement for Bayern Munich in their pursuit of the winger.



With some confidential emails being leaked last year, Manchester City are under investigation by UEFA for financial impropriety.

The club are more mindful about balancing their books and keeping within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules this summer.
 


Manchester City forked out big money to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer.

And Bayern Munich are under the impression that they may need to sell one of their top players, which they believe will help them to land Sane this summer.   
 