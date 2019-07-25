Know What He’s Capable Of – Celtic Boss Heaps Praise On Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on Hoops striker Leigh Griffiths after he scored in his first competitive game since December.



Griffiths played his first competitive match since he decided to take a break from football last December against Estonian side Nomme Kalju in Celtic's second Champions League qualifier on Wednesday and marked the occasion with a goal.













The Scotsman stood over an injury-time free-kick that Celtic received just before half time and slotted it into the top right corner, giving Nomme Kalju goalkeeper Pavel Londak no chance of saving it.



The Bhoys went on to claim a 5-0 victory against their Estonian opponents and already have a foot in the third round of Champions League qualifying, despite having one more leg to play in the tie.





Celtic boss Lennon opened up on Griffith's goal and revealed that he has no doubts about the 28-year-old's abilities.









“I’m delighted for Leigh”, the 48-year-old was quoted as saying by Celtic's website.



“There is an amount of anticipation whenever he stands over a free-kick because we know what’s he’s capable of.





“It was a great finish, and to be fair, the reception he’s got from the players, the supporters, the club, makes me very proud.



"He can be very proud of that too, and it’ll do his confidence the world of good.”



The second leg of the tie will take place in Estonia next Tuesday and Griffiths will be hoping to get more game time under his belt.

