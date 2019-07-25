Lack of Man City Football Doesn’t Mean I’m Not Ready – Aston Villa New Boy Douglas Luiz

Follow @insidefutbol





Douglas Luiz insists he is confident of impressing for Aston Villa and has stressed that not turning out for Manchester City had little to do with his ability, with the player now confident of top flight life.



Newly promoted side Aston Villa announced the arrival of the Brazilian from Premier League rivals Manchester City for a fee said to be in the region of £15m on Thursday, taking their total summer incomings to ten.













Luiz began his career with Brazilian club Vasco de Gama before switching to Manchester City in the summer of 2017. However, the 21-year-old was immediately sent on loan to Spanish club Girona, where he also spent last season.



The Manchester-based club's manager Pep Guardiola is a fan of the youngster, but could not get his hands on him due to issues in getting a work permit.





Luiz insists that he was not fully ready to make his Citizens debut, but is confident that he can now shine in the Premier League.







"I have a strong faith in God, therefore I think everything is done at his pace", Luiz told Aston Villa's Club TV.



"So the fact that I didn't make my debut within the last two years was because I wasn't ready.





"Right now I'm confident in saying that, God willing, I can shine in the Premier League.



"So I hope I cannot just talk the walk but also walk the walk, and that's my main aim."



Luiz's last season with Girona did not prove to be happy as the Catalonia-based club were relegated to the second division.

