X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 16:21 BST

Look Closely, Can See Your Trophy Cabinet – Mesut Ozil Savages Tottenham Fan

 




Mesut Ozil has hit out at banter from a Tottenham Hotspur fan which labelled him an invisible player. 

The midfielder's performances for Arsenal have been subject to criticism in recent years, with the accusation often put forward that he disappears in important games against big teams, but turns on the style against the lesser lights in favourable circumstances.


 



Ozil made no impact in the Europa League final, when Arsenal needed to win to secure Champions League football, and a Tottenham supporter has mocked the German.

He took to social media to put a photograph of the Tottenham team, with a clear space, and wrote: "Wait, why was Ozil in our team photo??"

 


Ozil spotted the tweet and replied: "If you look closely….you can see your trophy cabinet."


 


While Tottenham reached the Champions League final last season they still came up short and ended the campaign without a trophy to show for their efforts.

Spurs, who have now moved into a new stadium, will though be in the Champions League again next season, while Ozil will be playing Europa League football, if he stays at Arsenal.

 


The Gunners have been linked with wanting to offload the German, but his sky high wages at the Emirates Stadium are an issue for potential suitors.
 