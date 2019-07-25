Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Suffer Paulo Dybala Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been dealt a big blow in their hopes of landing Paulo Dybala, with the forward insisting he wants to stay at Juventus.



The attacker has been at the forefront of a transfer saga in recent weeks after it emerged that Juventus could consider selling him to raise funds in the market.













Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been in contact with the Italian champions for the forward, while they were quickly followed by Tottenham telling Juventus they are keen.



The Argentine was reportedly considering leaving Juventus this summer if he could join another top European club ahead of the new season.





There was also talk of Juventus wanting in excess of €80m from his departure but the attacker has poured cold water over all the rumours.







He has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the Bianconeri in the ongoing window.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Dybala has insisted he sees his future at Juventus.





The striker’s entourage have also been insistent that he is not going anywhere this summer, however it remains to be seen if they will change their tune if Juventus push their client to go.



Dybala has scored 73 goals in 189 appearances since joining Juventus from Palermo in 2015.

