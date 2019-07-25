Manchester United Deliver Transfer Ultimatum To Inter Over Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have warned Inter that they are running out of time to sign Romelu Lukaku during the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the Times.



Antonio Conte earmarked the striker as his top target when he became Inter coach earlier in the summer but there has been little progress in talks thus far.













Manchester United rejected a £54m bid from Inter for the Belgian last week and have made it clear that they want at least £80m before they agree to sell him.



Inter are yet to come up with the funds required and with two weeks left in the Premier League transfer window, Manchester United have delivered a transfer ultimatum to Inter.





They have made it clear that Inter will have to hurry and come up with the money for Lukaku soon or lose out on signing the striker altogether this summer.







Manchester United are worried about not having the time to sign a replacement for the Belgian if Inter take any more time to conclude negotiations for Lukaku.



Lille winger Nicolas Pepe has emerged as a target for Manchester United but they are unlikely to move for him if they do not sell Lukaku.





Lukaku has been keen to join Inter and has not featured in any of Manchester United’s three pre-season games thus far.

