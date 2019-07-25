Manchester United Unlikely To Make Move For Tottenham Hotspur Linked Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to join Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports, with the Sporting Lisbon star not a transfer priority at Old Trafford.



The Portuguese shone in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool on Wednesday, prompting Jurgen Klopp to say it would not be nice if Manchester United manage to sign him.













Fernandes has been the subject of big speculation this summer amid interest from both Tottenham and Manchester United.



However, with the clock ticking down on the Premier League transfer window there has been little to suggest Fernandes is soon to depart Sporting Lisbon.





It remains to be seen if Tottenham will yet move for Fernandes, but it is claimed Manchester United are unlikely to do so before the Premier League window shuts.







Fernandes is not one of the priorities for Manchester United at the moment, it is suggested.



It has been claimed Fernandes links have been driven by the Portuguese media as Manchester United have not made any concrete move for him.





Manchester United are keen to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City and one more striker if Romelu Lukaku eventually joins Inter Milan.



Tottenham meanwhile appear far from done with their transfer business and are still being linked with a host of players.

