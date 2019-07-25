XRegister
25/07/2019 - 22:08 BST

Never Known Team Spirit So Good – West Ham Supremo

 




West Ham United supremo David Gold says he has never known a better atmosphere and team spirit around the club's training ground. 

The Hammers are heading into a second season under former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.


 



Pellegrini has already made additions to his squad at the London Stadium and West Ham are still continuing to chase further signings, despite the clock ticking down on the Premier League transfer window.

Gold paid a visit to the club's training ground on Thursday and was thrilled with what he saw.

 


The co-chairman also explained that Pellegrini is delighted with the transfers he has so far been able to get into the building.


 


Gold posted a photograph on social media and wrote: "I spoke to the manager today at rush green he’s pleased with the business that’s been done so far and he was upbeat about the coming season.

"The atmosphere and camaraderie around the training ground was the best I have previously experienced", the West Ham supremo added.

 


West Ham recently splashed the cash to sign striker Sebastien Haller from German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

They captured highly-rated Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals earlier this summer from Villarreal.
 