06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 11:41 BST

No Everton Bid For Arsenal Target Wilfried Zaha Yet

 




Everton are yet to put in a bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who continues to remain an Arsenal target this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace ahead of the new season and his choice has been to join Arsenal, but the Gunners are struggling to cobble together the funds needed to sign him.  


 



Crystal Palace were left annoyed by Arsenal’s initial £40m bid for the winger and have made it clear that they want in excess of £80m before they agree to let him go this summer.

Arsenal are believed to be still hopeful of putting together a deal to convince Crystal Palace, but they are at risk of getting left behind by Everton in pursuit of the Eagles wide-man.
 


The Toffees have been linked with being ready to pay big money for Zaha this summer.



But Crystal Palace are still waiting for the Merseyside club to approach them with an offer for the winger this summer.

The Eagles do not feel any pressure to recalibrate their financial expectations and are prepared to keep Zaha next season if their valuation is not matched by any of his suitors.
 


Arsenal are wary of Everton blowing them out of the chase for the wide-man with a big-money bid in the next two weeks.   
 