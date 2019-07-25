XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2019 - 00:26 BST

Not Frustrated, Insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Despite Slow Man Utd Transfer Window

 




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he is not feeling frustrated by Manchester United’s work in the transfer market this summer.

Manchester United have signed just two players – Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – this summer but are expected to be active in the final two weeks of the Premier League window.  


 



They have continued to pursue Harry Maguire, but have been unwilling to match Leicester City’s £90m valuation of the England defender.

They are still in the market for one more midfielder and a striker if Romelu Lukaku eventually joins Inter.
 


With Manchester United in the last leg of their pre-season tour, there are worries over the club’s transfer market performance and whether they will be able to sign any more players, with the shortened Premier League window another factor.



However, Solskjaer is certain that the new signings would take some time to adjust and stressed that he is not feeling frustrated at all.

Solskjaer also claimed that the club will not move away from their plans despite hurdles they have faced in the market.
 


The Manchester United manager said in a press conference when asked whether he is feeling frustrated by the transfer dealings: “It will take time for any player to adjust to Man United.

“Apart from me! It took me six minutes in the first game.

“I’m very happy with Wan-Bissaka and James but we’ve got be patient.

"It’s a long haul and it’s very important that we get the right ones in.

“We can’t just jump on a different path when you hit a hurdle.

"I’ve not had a frustrating feeling at all.”

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in China on Friday as part of their pre-season tour.   
 