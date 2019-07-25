Not Frustrated, Insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Despite Slow Man Utd Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he is not feeling frustrated by Manchester United’s work in the transfer market this summer.



Manchester United have signed just two players – Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – this summer but are expected to be active in the final two weeks of the Premier League window.













They have continued to pursue Harry Maguire, but have been unwilling to match Leicester City’s £90m valuation of the England defender.



They are still in the market for one more midfielder and a striker if Romelu Lukaku eventually joins Inter.





With Manchester United in the last leg of their pre-season tour, there are worries over the club’s transfer market performance and whether they will be able to sign any more players, with the shortened Premier League window another factor.







However, Solskjaer is certain that the new signings would take some time to adjust and stressed that he is not feeling frustrated at all.



Solskjaer also claimed that the club will not move away from their plans despite hurdles they have faced in the market.





The Manchester United manager said in a press conference when asked whether he is feeling frustrated by the transfer dealings: “It will take time for any player to adjust to Man United.



“Apart from me! It took me six minutes in the first game.



“I’m very happy with Wan-Bissaka and James but we’ve got be patient.



"It’s a long haul and it’s very important that we get the right ones in.



“We can’t just jump on a different path when you hit a hurdle.



"I’ve not had a frustrating feeling at all.”



Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in China on Friday as part of their pre-season tour.

