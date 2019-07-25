Obviously – Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Interest In Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Nicolas Pepe

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he feels no need to hide the club’s interest in Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United linked winger Nicolas Pepe.



Pepe has been one of the most talked-about names this summer and is most likely to leave Lille on a big-money transfer by the transfer window slams shut.













A move to the Premier League has been mooted and clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United have shown an interest in the attacker this summer.



However, Napoli are the ones who are carrying out some heavy lifting in pursuit of the winger and the player’s agents have been in Italy to hold talks with the Serie A giants.





Ancelotti confirmed the meeting between Napoli and Pepe’s representatives and admits that there is no use playing cloak and dagger about his side's interest in the Lille attacker.







The Napoli boss said in a press conference: “Obviously we are interested in Pepe.



“His agents are here, it is needless to hide it now.





“Negotiations are in progress, so let’s see what happens.”



Pepe’s agents have asked for commission of €5m for the transfer and demanded a contract worth the same amount per year for their client.

