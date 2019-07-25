Parma Showing Interest In Rangers Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Skrtel, who has been linked with Rangers this summer, has interest from Italy's Serie A in the shape of Parma.



The Slovak has been without a club after his contract with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce ran out at the end of last season.













The 34-year-old defender was on the books in Istanbul for three seasons, but could not agree terms on a new contract to extend his Yellow Canaries stay.



Skrtel has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers, which would see the defender reunite with ex-Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.





However, Skrtel's agent has been looking at options for his client and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Parma are interested in the defender.







A move to Parma would see Skrtel link up with former Rangers centre-back Bruno Alves.



Alves, now 37 years old, joined the Italian side following an unsuccessful spell at Ibrox for Rangers.





Skrtel made 27 league appearances for Fenerbahce last term, helping the club finish sixth in the Turkish Super Lig.

