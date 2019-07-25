Photo: 22-Year-Old Seals Getafe Move After Leeds United Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United talent Hugo Diaz has confirmed a move to Spanish outfit Getafe, following his departure from Elland Road.



Diaz featured heavily for Leeds at Under-23 level last term as the Whites managed a successful campaign, winning the Professional Development League North title and then the national title.













Despite his efforts for the Under-23s, Leeds opted against handing Diaz a fresh contract to continue his career in Yorkshire.



Now the 22-year-old defender has found a new club, stepping up to the Spanish top flight with Getafe.



He took to social media to post a photograph of himself posing in front of the club badge and wrote: "New stage at Getafe, I face with great enthusiasm.







"Thank you for the trust and I hope to repay it on the pitch with work and effort", Diaz added.



Getafe finished a lofty eighth in La Liga last season, coming above clubs such as Espanyol, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruna.



Diaz clocked up a single senior team appearance at Leeds, being introduced as a substitute against Preston North End in April 2018.



The defender will now be looking to kick on with his development back in his homeland and sample life in La Liga next season.

