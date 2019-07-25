Photo: Arsenal Bound William Saliba At Saint-Etienne Training

Follow @insidefutbol





William Saliba is not yet actively taking part in pre-season training with Saint-Etienne as he edges closer to a move to Arsenal.



Arsenal have reached an agreement over a fee with Saint-Etienne for the 18-year-old defender and have agreed to pay €30m for the teenage French sensation.













The Gunners are expecting to complete the formalities of the move and announce his arrival in the coming days. He will rejoin Saint-Etienne on loan as part of the deal.



However, the move has not gone through yet and Saint-Etienne are treating the young defender with cotton wool in order to not jeopardise the transfer in any way.



William Saliba vient d’arriver sur le bord de la pelouse. Il ne prend pas part à l’entraînement collectif comme Perrin, M’Vila, Hamouma et… Cabella. Krasnodar a officialisé son transfert. pic.twitter.com/kwdzkiNQts — Le Progrès – ASSE (@leprogres_asse) July 25, 2019



The Frenchman arrived for pre-season training with the Saint-Etienne squad earlier today but is not training with the group.







Saint-Etienne appear to be holding off involving Saliba in training for now.



Saliba also attracted interest from Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer window this summer.





Arsenal have already attracted criticism for agreeing to spend big money on a teenage defender and then allowing him to rejoin Saint-Etienne for a season.

