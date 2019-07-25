XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 10:04 BST

Reasons Driving AC Milan To Cool Dejan Lovren Interest Confirmed

 




AC Milan have dumped their pursuit of Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren because of the high costs of a potential deal and the Serbian’s age.

Lovren has been on the Rossoneri’s radar this summer and the club conducted extensive background work to understand the possibility of a deal with Liverpool.  


 



The Serbian’s agent was at the AC Milan’s offices multiple times to hold talks with the Serie A giants and discuss the chances of taking the centre-back to the San Siro.

But AC Milan's interest cooled and they began to assess other centre-back targets.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri were wary of the potential cost of the deal and the advancing years of Lovren, which forced them to move away from him.



Liverpool are unlikely to let him go at a cut-price deal and are believed to be holding out for around €30m.

Lovren also has steep wage demands and AC Milan came to the view that given the player's age a lucrative contract did not make financial sense for the club.
 


The Rossoneri could yet return for Lovren however as the Italian transfer window does not close on 8th August, as is the case in the Premier League.   
 