Romelu Lukaku’s Agent Makes Dash To Try To Break Transfer Deadlock

Romelu Lukaku’s agent has flown into England to try and break the deadlock in negotiations between Manchester United and Inter.



Manchester United rejected a €60m bid from Inter for Lukaku last week and have been sticking to their €83m valuation of the striker this summer.













Inter coach Antonio Conte wants Lukaku in his team next season but the club have communicated their limitations to him ahead of a nervous two weeks in the transfer window.



Manchester United have reportedly asked Inter to make a move fast or risk losing out on signing the Belgian as they want time to find a replacement for the striker.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Federico Pastorello, the player’s agent, has arrived in England to hold talks with Manchester United over his client’s future.







He has been acting as an intermediary in the negotiations between the two clubs and the Italian remains hopeful of breaking the deadlock between Manchester United and Inter.



Inter are believed to be preparing a fresh bid but are unlikely to match Manchester United’s asking price as long as they do not sell Mauro Icardi.





Lukaku, who is yet to play in any of his side's pre-season games this summer, will not be in the squad for Manchester United’s friendly against Tottenham in China.

