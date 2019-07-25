Saint-Etienne Agree Deal In Principle With Agents of Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne have agreed a deal in principle with the agents of Wolves target Mario Lemina, but still need to thrash out a fee with Southampton.



Lemina has been left out of Southampton’s pre-season preparations this summer and has been told that he can leave the club ahead of the new season.













His agents have been working on finding a new club for the player and he has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.



Wolves however are the most recent Premier League side to show interest, but Lemina could yet return to France.





According to French outlet Evect, Saint-Etienne have been in talks with Lemina's representatives as they look to sign him.







And Lemina, through his agents, is claimed to have agreed a deal in principle to join the French outfit from Southampton ahead of the new season.



Saint-Etienne are yet to agree a deal with Southampton, who want a fee in the region of €15m from the midfielder’s departure.





The French club are working on a deal that will satisfy the Saints and take Lemina to Ligue 1.

