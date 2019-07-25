Schalke Make Decisive Move For Liverpool Linked Ligue 2 Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have made an offer to secure a deal for Liverpool linked Silas Wamangituka from Paris FC in the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old has been the subject of interest from several clubs within France and abroad over the course of the ongoing summer transfer window.













Liverpool have been linked with wanting to snare him away from Ligue 1 this summer, while there is also interest from a host of French clubs, including Marseille, Lille, Toulouse and Angers.



Schalke have also maintained an interest in him and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the Bundesliga club have stepped up their chase for the attacker.





It is claimed the German club have now made an offer to try and secure a deal for Wamangituka ahead of the upcoming season.







However, there has yet to be an indication of the finer details with respect to the offer made by Schalke in exchange for the services of Wamangituka.



As such, it remains to be seen whether the offer is deemed sufficient by Paris FC, who are expected to demand at least €6m to cash in on the youngster.





Unlike Liverpool, Schalke have all the way through until 2nd September to agree a deal for Wamangituka.



The Congolese forward netted 11 goals in Ligue 2 last season, as Paris FC finished fourth in the second-tier.



He has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2021.

