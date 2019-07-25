XRegister
06 October 2018

25/07/2019 - 09:45 BST

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's Agent In England Amid Potential Manchester United Move

 




The agent of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has flown to England in order to thrash out the details of his client’s potential move to Manchester United from Lazio.

Manchester United are preparing for life without Paul Pogba this summer, after the Frenchman revealed that he is considering leaving Old Trafford, amidst interest from Real Madrid.  


 



As such, the Red Devils have rekindled their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been on their radar since last summer, due to his impressive performances in Serie A.

Lazio are open to cashing in on Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window, should they receive an offer they deem sufficient.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is in England to thrash out the details of his client's switch to Old Trafford.



It is claimed both sides have agreed to a permanent transfer, with the agent keen on finalising the terms after holding discussions with the Red Devils.

However, the deal could be dependent on if Manchester United strike an agreement with Real Madrid to offload Pogba in the coming weeks.
 


Milinkovic-Savic is viewed as a direct replacement for Pogba, who could be made available by Manchester United in the summer transfer window soon.

Lazio are expected to earn €75m plus additional bonuses from the sale of Milinkovic-Savic, who joined from Genk in 2015.   
 