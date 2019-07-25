Sheffield United Set For Transfer Breakthrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United are set to re-sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan deal next week, according to an 09:53 Sky Sports report.



Henderson spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane and was a massive reason for Sheffield United’s strong defensive record, which won them promotion to the Premier League.













The 22-year-old has been Chris Wilder’s number one goalkeeping target this summer as well and the Blades have been in talks with Manchester United to sign him.



With the negotiations taking more time than anticipated, Wilder recently showed his frustration at not getting the deal over the line and admitted that the club could be forced to look for alternatives.





But Henderson is set to rejoin the Blades on a season-long loan deal after the two clubs reached an agreement over his move to the Yorkshire club.







With Manchester United confident that David de Gea will sign a new six-year contract once the team return to England, the England Under-21 star’s move to Bramall Lane is set to go through.



He is expected to travel to Sheffield and complete the formalities of his loan move from Manchester United.





Henderson is likely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford before joining Sheffield United as Manchester United see him as a potential future number one for the club.

