Tottenham Hotspur Target Paulo Dybala Prepared To Consider Juventus Exit

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United linked forward Paulo Dybala is not against the idea of leaving Juventus this summer, if he can join a big club.



The Argentine forward’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner this summer following an underwhelming season at the Bianconeri.













There has been speculation that Juventus could cash in on the former Palermo attacker ahead of the new season to raise funds in the transfer market.



Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been in contact with Juventus, while Tottenham recently followed their lead by expressing their interest.





And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Dybala is now seriously considering moving on from Juventus this summer if he can join another big club ahead of the new season.







Juventus are aware that the 25-year-old could consider leaving, but they want to hold face-to-face talks with the forward when he returns for training on Sunday.



The Italian champions are not against the idea of letting him go if they can bag a fee in excess of €80m.





Paris Saint-Germain will have longer to sign Dybala than Manchester United and Tottenham, due to the Premier League's decision to shut its transfer window on 8th August; PSG have until 2nd September to do business.

