06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 00:14 BST

Trip Booked – Napoli Sporting Director France Bound To Push For Arsenal and Everton Linked Nicolas Pepe

 




Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel to France in the coming days to hold direct talks with Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United linked Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe is set to leave Lille this summer, but it is still unclear where he will be heading and Premier League clubs are feeling the heat due to the self-imposed early closure of the transfer window in England.


 



Arsenal were linked with making a big-money bid for Pepe recently, while Everton have also been listed as admirers. Manchester United meanwhile are claimed to see Pepe as a potential Romelu Lukaku replacement.

Napoli have also been working on an agreement to sign him and have tabled a cash plus player bid as part of their plans to take him to Italy.
 


Giuntoli has been diligently putting in the legwork to get the deal over the line and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he will travel to France soon to push matters along.



The Napoli deal-maker will meet the player's entourage and even Pepe personally to convince him to move to the San Paolo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Giuntoli also met a market intermediary in recent days to discuss the club’s interest in Pepe.
 


Lille are eyeing bagging around €80m from the attacker’s departure this summer and Napoli have longer to do a deal than their Premier League rivals.   
 