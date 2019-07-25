Unbelievable, Let’s Do It Again – Mauricio Pochettino On Shanghai and Singapore

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has termed the Premier League side's pre-season tour to Shanghai, China and Singapore an 'unbelievable experience'.



Over the last five days, the London-based club played friendlies against Juventus and Manchester United in Singapore and China, respectively.













Spurs claimed a 3-2 victory against their Italian opponents, but were handed a 2-1 defeat by league rivals Manchester United on Thursday.



With the loss to the Red Devils, Tottenham have wrapped up their tour of Asia and will now head to Germany for the Audi Cup.





Spurs manager Pochettino has spoken highly of the team's experience in China and Singapore, while also expressing his desire to return to the Asian countries soon.







"I think there are a lot of achievements in one side, sporting, this week", Pochettino told a press conference after his side's game against Manchester United.



"We are very happy with the facilities, in the way that the people of Shanghai welcome us.





"I want to say thank you to all the fans, the people in the hotel and the organisation and big, big hug and thanks to them because they helped a lot.



"Of course we made the effort to try to pay back all that warm welcome from the fans and try to start to create our legacy here.



"It was a very positive trip.



"Very positive to be in Singapore and to know you all, the people, the amazing city.



"It was an unbelievable experience and hope to repeat soon."



Tottenham will take on Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid in an Audi Cup semi-final tie at the Allianz Arena in Germany next week.

