We Can’t Afford To Do This Again, West Ham Star Warns Team-mates

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has stressed the importance of the Hammers learning from last season and starting strongly over the course of their first four Premier League matches.



The 2019/20 Premier League campaign is not too far away, with the league set to begin on 9th August.













West Ham enjoyed a good season under former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini last term, but fell five points short of the seventh-place that would have earned them qualification to the Europa League.



The Hammers have made big-money additions to their squad in Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller, and will be looking to rectify the mistakes they made last time when they kick-off the new campaign against defending champions Manchester City at the London Stadium on 10th August.





Wilshere, who arrived at the club last summer, insists that the side's poor start derailed their season and not letting that repeat this term will be important as they go into the campaign.







"Last year obviously we started badly – we lost the first four games and then we’re playing catch-up", the ex-Arsenal man told West Ham's website.



"We need to prepare for the opening four games before the international break and see where we are after that.





"We want to push as high as we can – we beat Arsenal last year, we beat United, we beat Chelsea so we know we can beat them.



"It’s against the smaller teams that we need to focus more and pick up points."



Following the opener against Manchester City, West Ham will take on Brighton, Watford and Norwich City, respectively.

