West Ham Yet To Agree Pay-off With Flop To Leave Club

West Ham United have yet to agree to pay off Jordan Hugill for him to accept a move to Wigan Athletic on a lower salary package, according to the Sun.



The Englishman has failed to make the desired impact in east London, following his switch from Preston North End in the Championship last year.













Manuel Pellegrini is determined to shift him off the books at West Ham ahead of the upcoming season, as the Hammers aim to secure a European berth in the Premier League.



Wigan have been in discussions to snap him up and it is believed the Latics have reached an agreement with West Ham.





However, the Championship club cannot pay Hugill the same salary package he currently takes home at West Ham.







Hugill wants West Ham to hand him a pay-off to make up for the cut in wages he will suffer if he moves to Wigan.



There is no though agreement between the Hammers and Hugill over a pay-off to facilitate a Latics switch.





Hugill has enjoyed just 35 minutes of playing time in the Premier League and spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.



The 27-year-old joined West Ham in a deal worth around £10m and has three years remaining on his contract with the club.

