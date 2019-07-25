XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/07/2019 - 09:42 BST

Wolves Join Everton And Arsenal In Pursuit Of Serie A Striker

 




Wolves have joined Everton in the race to sign Juventus’ teenage striker Moise Kean, also an Arsenal target, in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus with several clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up ahead of the new season.  


 



Juventus are increasingly likely to let him leave, but only with a buy-back clause contained in the deal.

A move to the Premier League has emerged as the likely option as several clubs such as Arsenal and Everton have been in touch with Juventus over signing Kean this summer.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Wolves have also joined the bandwagon of Kean’s suitors during the ongoing transfer window.



The Midlands club are in the market for a striker and have been heavily linked with a move for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone.

But it seems he is not the only Serie A starlet on their radar as it has been claimed Kean is also on their watch list going into the last two weeks of the Premier League transfer window.
 


Barcelona have also been linked with Kean and, unlike Premier League clubs, have until 2nd September to do their business.

Kean is in the final year of his contract at Juventus and wants to play more first-team football next season.   
 