Wolves Keen On 20-Year-Old French Talent But Asking Price Is Issue

Wolverhampton Wanderers are not willing to meet Lille's asking price for 20-year-old midfielder Boubakary Soumare, but are interested in the player, according to Sky Sports News.



The France Under-20 player has been linked with a move to Molineux, where boss Nuno is a firm admirer of his talents.













Soumare began his career in the Paris Saint-Germain academy, but his quest for first-team opportunities saw the midfielder swap the Ligue 1 champions for Lille in the summer of 2017.



The Frenchman has played 39 matches for Les Douges over the past the two seasons, with 22 of them coming last term.





Soumare's potential has attracted interest from Wolves, who want to snap him up.







However, Lille view the 20-year-old as being worth over £40m and Wolves are in no mood to meet their valuation.



Wolves are running out of time if they do want to sign the midfielder due to the Premier League choosing to close its transfer window several weeks before other leagues in Europe.





Soumare has been capped by France up to Under-20 level.

