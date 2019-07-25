Wolves Put Southampton Star On Transfer Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, but he is not the top priority at the moment for the club, according to a 10:35 Sky Sports report.



Lemina has been given permission to seek a new club and has been left out of Southampton’s pre-season preparations this summer.













Manchester United have enquired about him but for the moment they have not made any concrete moves to take him to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.



Lemina is also wanted by Saint-Etienne, but he could have the opportunity to continue playing in the Premier League next season.





Wolves have shown an interest in him and manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut for Premier League clubs in the next two week; Saint-Etienne have until 2nd September to do deals.







Lemina is very much on Wolves' radar but for the moment he is not one of the priority targets for the Midlands club.



Other Premier League clubs are also said to be keeping tabs on the Gabonese international and he has also attracted interest from Spain, another country not to have shortened their transfer window, with it open until 2nd September.





Southampton are believed to be eyeing a fee in the region of €15m from his departure.

