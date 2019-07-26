AC Milan Hoping Super Agent Can Be Key In Chase For Everton and Wolves Target Rafael Leao

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have joined the growing list of suitors for Everton and Wolves target Rafael Leao and are banking on their good relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes to help push a deal over the line.



Leao has spent just one season at Lille, but the French giants have already conceded that the Brazilian could leave this summer.













He has suitors in the Premier League, with Everton and Wolves interested and the Merseyside outfit believed to have tabled the highest offer for him thus far.



Leao has also been linked with a move to Italy, with Inter believed to be considering signing him as a possible alternative to Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan have also joined the pursuit of the forward as part of their plans to change their attacking line next season.







The Rossoneri are planning to sell Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone, who is wanted by Wolves, and are in the market for a striker this summer.



They have been left impressed by Leao and believe that their good relationship with Mendes could help.





AC Milan will look to the Portuguese super agent to help tilt the scales in the transfer saga in their direction.

