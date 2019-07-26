XRegister
26/07/2019 - 22:20 BST

AC Milan Poised To Win Race For Everton and Wolves Linked Forward

 




Everton and Wolves target Rafael Leao is set to make the move to AC Milan from Lille. 

The young Portuguese forward caught the eye with his performances for Lille in Ligue 1 last term, having joined the French side from Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer last summer.


 



Lille do not want to lose Leao, but have received eight approaches and cannot compete with the wages the player would earn by moving elsewhere.

Everton are claimed to have put in one of the bids, while Wolves have been linked; Inter and Valencia are also interested.

 


AC Milan are set to win the race for Leao however and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, will pay Lille €35m for his services.


 


The arrangement will also see Lille buy Portuguese defender Tiago Djalo from AC Milan for a fee of €5m.

Lille rate young Djalo highly and want him to continue his development in France.

 


Djalo, 19, joined AC Milan in January 2019 and, like Leao, counts Sporting Lisbon as his previous club.

Leao will put pen to paper to a five-year contract at AC Milan if he passes his medical.
 