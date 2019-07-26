Agent of Tottenham Target Locked In Talks With Napoli Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tottenham Hotspur linked Elseid Hysaj has been in talks with Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli to make a decision on the future of his client.



The Albanian has been constantly linked with a move away from Napoli in recent times, due to his impressive performances in Serie A.













Tottenham have been linked with wanting the full-back, as they aim to find a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who made the switch to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.



Hysaj has also piqued the interest of Atletico Madrid in recent weeks and, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogirono, his agent is holding talks to make a decision this summer.





It is claimed that Mario Giuffredi has held talks with Guintoli over the last couple of days to try and come to a decision on the future of his client.







As such, all eyes will be on whether Hysaj decides to continue with Napoli, amidst serious interest from the Premier League.



Napoli are expected to demand at least €20m, should they cash in on Hysaj in the summer transfer window.





The 25-year-old, who has a contract with Napoli until 2021, made 35 appearances across all competitions last season.



He was denied a move to Chelsea last summer, when the Blues wanted to snap him up to work with then manager Maurizio Sarri.

