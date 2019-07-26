Arsenal and Liverpool Two of Four Clubs To Meet Nicolas Pepe’s Price Tag, Player Must Decide

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool have both reached the €80m asking price set by Lille for Nicolas Pepe, it has been claimed in France, with the player due to now take a decision over where to go.



Pepe played a key role in helping Lille finish runners-up in Ligue 1 last term and his performances did not go unnoticed, with a scramble for his signature having developed.













Lille are happy for Pepe to choose from those clubs who have offered the €80m requested, but the winger wanted to focus on the Africa Cup of Nations first.



Now it is decision time for Pepe and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Arsenal, Liverpool, Napoli and Inter have all met the €80m figure.



Atletico Madrid are keen on Pepe, but need to sell to raise funds, while Manchester United are negotiating the departure of Romelu Lukaku.







Pepe must now choose which club he wants to join and it remains to be seen where he will opt to head.



His agents have been in detailed discussions with Napoli in recent days, but it has been claimed in Italy that Arsenal are being given priority by the player's representatives.



It is claimed that Arsenal's offer on wages and agent commission is more in line with what Pepe's representatives are looking for.



How far Liverpool are along in talks remains to be seen, with the Reds having appeared reluctant to spend this summer, despite seeing their rivals work to strengthen.

