XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2019 - 23:30 BST

Arsenal and Liverpool Two of Four Clubs To Meet Nicolas Pepe’s Price Tag, Player Must Decide

 




Arsenal and Liverpool have both reached the €80m asking price set by Lille for Nicolas Pepe, it has been claimed in France, with the player due to now take a decision over where to go. 

Pepe played a key role in helping Lille finish runners-up in Ligue 1 last term and his performances did not go unnoticed, with a scramble for his signature having developed.


 



Lille are happy for Pepe to choose from those clubs who have offered the €80m requested, but the winger wanted to focus on the Africa Cup of Nations first.

Now it is decision time for Pepe and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Arsenal, Liverpool, Napoli and Inter have all met the €80m figure.

 


Atletico Madrid are keen on Pepe, but need to sell to raise funds, while Manchester United are negotiating the departure of Romelu Lukaku.


 


Pepe must now choose which club he wants to join and it remains to be seen where he will opt to head.

His agents have been in detailed discussions with Napoli in recent days, but it has been claimed in Italy that Arsenal are being given priority by the player's representatives.

 


It is claimed that Arsenal's offer on wages and agent commission is more in line with what Pepe's representatives are looking for.

How far Liverpool are along in talks remains to be seen, with the Reds having appeared reluctant to spend this summer, despite seeing their rivals work to strengthen.
 