06 October 2018

26/07/2019 - 21:26 BST

Arsenal Arrive On Scene For Wolves Target

 




Arsenal have joined Wolves in showing interest in Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira. 

The German could be on the move from the Italian champions this summer and a number of sides are now mulling making a move to sign him.


 



Wolves have already zeroed in on Khedira and, along with Fiorentina, asked for information about the midfielder's status at Juventus.

Now they have been joined by Arsenal and La Liga giants Valencia, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

 


It is claimed that a move to England is considered to be a higher possibility than a return to Spain, where the midfielder played for Real Madrid.


 


However, Khedira is reported to be waiting to see what options arrive from his native Germany as he is attracted to the idea of heading home.

If Khedira waits for Bundesliga proposals, it could present an issue for Arsenal and Wolves due to the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window earlier than every other European league.

 


Bundesliga clubs can do business all the way through until 2nd September, but Premier League clubs must sit the summer window out from 8th August.
 