Arsenal Could View Kieran Tierney As Luxury Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal may well see Celtic’s Kieran Tierney as a luxury signing rather than a necessary addition, amidst talk of having a limited budget this summer, according to a Sky Sports 12:59 report.



Tierney is wanted at Arsenal this summer but Celtic have rejected bids from the Gunners for the full-back so far.













With two weeks left in the transfer window for Premier League clubs, Arsenal are running out of time and will have to take a call on whether to match Celtic’s £25m valuation of the player.



Despite talk of Arsenal ending their interest in Tierney, there are suggestions the club are still keen on landing the Scotland international.





But Celtic have made it clear that they will not water down their demands and are keen to resolve the defender’s future as soon as possible.







Arsenal are working with a limited budget of around £45m, which has led to the club trying to structure deals based on multiple instalments and add-ons.



They have already signed William Saliba while loaning him back to Saint-Etienne and Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.





Tierney remains a target, but it has been claimed the Gunners may view him as more of a luxury addition.



They could feel that a left-back is not a must-have for their squad this summer, which has led to Arsenal’s reluctance to match Celtic’s asking price.



Tierney is prepared to move north of the border but is ready to continue at Celtic next season if a move does not materialise.

